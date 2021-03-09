Northumberland OPP cruiser erupts in flames

No one was injured after a Northumberland OPP cruiser caught fire on Monday.
According to the OPP, around 5:50 p.m., two officers travelling in a cruiser in the Municipality of Brighton experienced a mechanical issue with the vehicle.
Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating fiery Whitby collision involving stolen police cruiser
Police say the vehicle caught fire while in the area of County Road 30 and Telephone Road.
OPP say the officers were able to exit their vehicle safely.
Alnwick-Halidmand Township Firefighters were initially called to the scene, however, the Brighton Fire Department assumed the response.
Firefighters had to deal with ammunition exploding from two .223-calibre rifles which were left in the vehicle.
OPP closed County Road 30 to keep traffic away from the fire.
Comments