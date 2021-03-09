Northumberland OPP cruiser erupts in flames

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No one was injured after a Northumberland OPP cruiser caught fire on Monday.

According to the OPP, around 5:50 p.m., two officers travelling in a cruiser in the Municipality of Brighton experienced a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle caught fire while in the area of County Road 30 and Telephone Road.

OPP say the officers were able to exit their vehicle safely.

Alnwick-Halidmand Township Firefighters were initially called to the scene, however, the Brighton Fire Department assumed the response.

Firefighters had to deal with ammunition exploding from two .223-calibre rifles which were left in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP closed County Road 30 to keep traffic away from the fire.