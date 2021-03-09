Head-on crash sends both drivers to hospital with serious injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rushed to hospital following a serious head-on crash in Huron County on Monday.

Huron OPP, along with paramedics and the Goderich Fire Department, responded to the crash on Highway 21, south of Kitchigami Road, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say both vehicles, a jeep and a pickup truck, were heavily damaged.

First responders were able to free a trapped driver from the pickup truck, while the driver of the jeep escaped from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Both drivers, a 19-year-old from Bluewater and a 27-year-old from Amherstburg, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Police say they continue to investigate the crash.