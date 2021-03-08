Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Alberta’s Bottcher hands Wild Card Three’s Middaugh his first loss at Brier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 7:55 pm
Click to play video 'The Brier is underway in Calgary as major curling events expected to bring in millions' The Brier is underway in Calgary as major curling events expected to bring in millions
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 5, 2021) The Brier is underway at WinSport. It’s the second of six major curling events in Calgary set to bring in millions of dollars amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackie Wilson reports.

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher handed Wayne Middaugh’s Wild Card Three team its first loss at the Canadian men’s curling championship on Monday.

Bottcher, who has reached the Tim Hortons Brier in each of the last three years, earned a critical steal in the eighth end of the 5-3 victory. Middaugh was light with his final draw and then was forced to a single in the ninth.

Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, left, directs his team as he plays Team Wild Card Three at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 8, 2021.
Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, left, directs his team as he plays Team Wild Card Three at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bottcher improved to 3-1 while Middaugh fell to 2-1 after eight draws of the preliminary round.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘This is who I am’: Curling legend Wayne Middaugh returns to the Brier after devastating injury 

Middaugh is filling in at skip for Glenn Howard, who injured his ribs in a recent snowmobile crash. Howard is serving as the team fifth this week.

Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson (3-0) was the only unbeaten skip left in Pool A after an 8-5 victory over Wild Card One’s Mike McEwen (2-2).

Trending Stories

In other afternoon games, British Columbia’s Steve Laycock dumped Yukon’s Dustin Mikkelsen 9-2 and New Brunswick’s James Grattan edged Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end.

New Brunswick and Alberta were tied in second place at 3-1. Wild Card One and Northern Ontario were 2-2 while B.C. improved to 1-2.

The Northwest Territories (0-3) and Yukon (0-4) remain winless.

Pool B teams will meet in Monday’s late draw at the WinSport Arena. Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone was to meet Canada’s Brad Gushue in a battle of 2-1 rinks.

READ MORE: Wild Card Two’s Koe beats Gushue 9-7 to hand defending champs first loss at the Brier 

Quebec’s Michael Fournier (3-1) was to play Nova Scotia’s Scott McDonald (2-2), Wild Card Two’s Kevin Koe (4-0) was to meet Nunavut’s Peter Mackey (0-3) and P.E.I.’s Eddie MacKenzie (0-3) was to face Greg Smith of Newfoundland and Labrador (0-4).

Story continues below advertisement

Koe was the only unbeaten team in the Pool B standings entering the late draw. Idle skip John Epping of Ontario was tied with Quebec at 3-1.

The preliminary round continues through Thursday night at Markin MacPhail Centre. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the two-day championship round.

The final is set for Sunday night. The winner will represent Canada at the world men’s curling championship next month at the same venue.

Watch below: (From Feb. 15, 2021) Kevin Maher has worked as a freelance television assistant in three sports bubbles: the NHL return-to-play bubble (69 days), the World Juniors bubble (24 days) and currently inside the curling bubble in Calgary.

Click to play video 'Alberta man currently inside 3rd sports bubble experience' Alberta man currently inside 3rd sports bubble experience
Alberta man currently inside 3rd sports bubble experience – Feb 15, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
SportsCurlingCalgary SportsBrierTim Hortons BrierMen's CurlingBrendan BottcherCanadian Men's Curling Championship2021 Tim Horton's Brier2021 BrierTim Hortons Brier 2021Brier 2021Wayne Middaugh

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers