Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in southeast Calgary

Officers in the homicide unit are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in southeast Calgary on Monday.

Police found a dead man in his 60s lying outside a home in the 7800 block of 21 Street S.E. on Monday around 2:50 p.m.

A man at the scene was taken into custody without incident, police said Tuesday. He has since been released.

The autopsy was completed Tuesday, police said, but the “manner of death is undetermined at this time.”

The individual’s identity cannot be released because police have “not confirmed that a crime was committed.”

If you have information about the death, call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

