Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in southeast Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 8:00 pm
Calgary police responded to an Ogden house for reports of a body found on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Calgary police responded to an Ogden house for reports of a body found on Monday, March 8, 2021. Tom Andriuk/Global News

Officers in the homicide unit are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in southeast Calgary on Monday.

Police found a dead man in his 60s lying outside a home in the 7800 block of 21 Street S.E. on Monday around 2:50 p.m.

A man at the scene was taken into custody without incident, police said Tuesday. He has since been released.

Trending Stories

The autopsy was completed Tuesday, police said, but the “manner of death is undetermined at this time.”

The individual’s identity cannot be released because police have “not confirmed that a crime was committed.”

If you have information about the death, call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary DeathCalgary Suspicious DeathCalgary homicide unitSuspicious death Calgarydeath Calgarydeath southeast CalgaryOgden suspicious deathsoutheast Calgary deathsuspicious death Ogden

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers