Ottawa expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 90-plus, more neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

More Ottawa residents can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week, including anyone in the city over the age of 90 regardless of where they’re living.

Ottawa will continue its strategy of inoculating residents aged 80 and older in neighbourhoods facing the highest rates of coronavirus transmission by opening up vaccine appointments on Monday to anyone living in the following communities:

Bayshore-Belltown

Carson Groves-Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows

Hunt Club East – Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook-McArthur

Parkwood Hills

Sheffield Glen

Stewart Farm

Vanier North

Vanier South

Pop-up clinics for these residents will be held starting Friday at the following sites:

Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre, 1560 Heatherington Rd.

AMA Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch St.

Centre Pauline-Charron, 164 Jeanne Mance St.

Emerald Plaza Branch of the Ottawa Public Library, 1547 Merivale Rd.

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

Pat Clark Community Centre, 4355 Halmont Dr.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté St.

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre, 3380 D’Aoust Ave.

5:16 Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions about lifting restrictions, vaccines and variants Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions about lifting restrictions, vaccines and variants

Walk-ins will not be accepted to any of these mobile vaccine clinics — residents will need to call to make an appointment first. Ottawa residents unsure as to whether they’re eligible for a vaccine appointment can fill out the city’s screening tool.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Wednesday, Ottawa will also book vaccine appointments for anyone in the city aged 90 and older.

These vaccinations will take place at the Nepean Sportsplex.

Also starting Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health will begin registering all patient-facing health-care workers such as doctors, dentists, midwives and physiotherapists for appointments. While not all front-line health workers are eligible for the vaccine yet, per the province’s guidance, those who register with OPH will receive an email when it comes to their turn in the sequencing.

Ottawa is also partnering with the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team and the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health to vaccinate First Nation, Inuit and Métis community members who are aged 50 and older. Information on booking these appointments is available on OPH’s website.

The city is asking residents to avoid calling for a vaccine appointment before they meet eligibility requirements so as to avoid clogging up phone lines.

Advertisement