Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police confirm identify of woman whose body was found last week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Jana Noella Williams, 29.
Jana Noella Williams, 29. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police have confirmed the identity of human remains found last week.

On Friday police said homicide detectives were working to identify human remains found near Main Street and Alfred Avenue on March 4.

Read more: Homicide investigation underway after Winnipeg cops find human remains

On Monday police said the victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Jana Noella Williams, of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released two photos of Williams Monday in the hopes someone can help provide information on her whereabouts and activities over the past two weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest homicide suspect, 2 others in 8-hour incident

Investigators are also hoping to speak with anyone who had recently spent time with Williams.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case' Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case – Feb 10, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeHuman RemainsWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murdercrime in winnipegWinnipeg deathJana Noella Williamsweapons arrests

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers