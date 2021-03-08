Winnipeg police confirm identify of woman whose body was found last week

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have confirmed the identity of human remains found last week.

On Friday police said homicide detectives were working to identify human remains found near Main Street and Alfred Avenue on March 4.

On Monday police said the victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Jana Noella Williams, of Winnipeg.

Police released two photos of Williams Monday in the hopes someone can help provide information on her whereabouts and activities over the past two weeks.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with anyone who had recently spent time with Williams.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

