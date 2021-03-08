Menu

Crime

Campbellford novice driver accused of fleeing from Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 9:36 am
A Campbellford teen is accused of fleeing Peterborough County OPP.
A Campbellford, Ont., teen is facing a number of charges including flight from police during a traffic incident early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 a.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding along County Road 40 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. OPP allege the vehicle sped up and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later located in a residential driveway on Asphodel 4th Line.

The driver, Benjamin Brown, 18, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed, and novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 13.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingPeterborough CountyCampbellfordFlight From PoliceAsphodel-Norwoodnovice driverCounty Road 40BAC above zero

