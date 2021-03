Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old London man last seen in the downtown area.

Police say Ricardo Dos Stantos was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Dundas Street and Talbot Street.

Police seek public assistance in locating Ricardo DOS SANTOS, 21, in the downtown area. #ldnont https://t.co/ANasZLCG9Q pic.twitter.com/vgXNmGSVoO — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 8, 2021

He was wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, dark jeans, and white and yellow Nike sneakers.

Police and family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London Police.