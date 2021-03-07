Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after assault in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 6:18 pm
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and break and enter after a stabbing in Saskatoon's Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and break and enter after a stabbing in Saskatoon's Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police received a call late Sunday morning that a man had been stabbed on the 1900 block of Hanover Avenue, in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood.

Officers found a 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds that were serious but non-life threatening. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: 35-year-old woman taken to hospital after Saturday night stabbing in Saskatoon

Police located the 26-year-old suspect nearby and took him into custody without incident. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and break and enter.

The suspect will appear before a Justice of the Peace Sunday evening.

The victim and suspect know each other.

