Quebec reports 707 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths as many restrictions set to ease

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 707 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Sunday, as much of the province prepares to transition to the lower orange alert level of pandemic-related public health restrictions.

Two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while the rest happened earlier or at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations declined by nine to 592, with 107 people in intensive care, which is two fewer than the day before.

READ MORE: From insurance to hotel quarantine, new travel rules leave snowbirds in a conundrum

The Quebec government announced last week that it would ease restrictions in most of the province on March 8, with the exception of Montreal and the surrounding regions where restaurant dining rooms remain closed and an 8 p.m. curfew remains in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec City and four other regions will move to the lower, “orange” pandemic-alert level, which means more businesses can open and the start of the nighttime curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province administered 15,329 doses of vaccine on Saturday, and has promised to ramp up its campaign this week as more regions begin mass vaccination of the general public, beginning with older seniors.

2:28 Quebec cancer patients frustrated with wait for COVID-19 vaccine Quebec cancer patients frustrated with wait for COVID-19 vaccine

1:44 Coronavirus: New Quebec projections warn of possible spike in COVID-19 cases linked to variants Coronavirus: New Quebec projections warn of possible spike in COVID-19 cases linked to variants