Canada

N.S. records 2 cases of COVID-19, 2 people in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 10:59 am
Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor says adults have chance to be vaccinated by June' N.S. top doctor says adults have chance to be vaccinated by June
Dr. Robert Strang is asking people to remain patient as province undertakes COVID-19 vaccination rollout and says all adults have a chance to be vaccinated, receiving at least their first done by June. Alicia Draus has more.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both of which are in the Central Zone.

According to the province, one case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating as required.

The other case is considered a close contact of a previously reported case.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, cases confirmed within Halifax police

There are currently 29 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

“Seeing a low number of cases today is encouraging. I want to thank everyone for doing their part to remain vigilant,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“Let’s keep up our efforts and continue to follow the public health measures — wear a mask, wash your hands, keep physical distance, stay home if you are feeling unwell, self-isolate when required and get tested regularly.”

