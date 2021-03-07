N.S. records 2 cases of COVID-19, 2 people in hospital

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both of which are in the Central Zone.
According to the province, one case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating as required.
The other case is considered a close contact of a previously reported case.
There are currently 29 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.
“Seeing a low number of cases today is encouraging. I want to thank everyone for doing their part to remain vigilant,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.
“Let’s keep up our efforts and continue to follow the public health measures — wear a mask, wash your hands, keep physical distance, stay home if you are feeling unwell, self-isolate when required and get tested regularly.”
