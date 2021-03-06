2 arrested after fire at Old Strathcona CP rail yard

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters responded to the Canadian Pacific rail yard in Old Strathcona, south of Whyte Avenue and east of Gateway Boulevard Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews responded to a call around 7 p.m. for a fire at an abandoned building on the property.

Firefighters were on scene within six minutes and had the fire under control within 30 minutes. However at 9 p.m., the fire had yet to be been declared extinguished.

The CP Police Service arrested two people on scene, according to the EFRS spokesperson.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

