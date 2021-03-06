Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 arrested after fire at Old Strathcona CP rail yard

By Kim Smith Global News
Fire crews responded to a call around 7 p.m. for a fire at an abandoned building at the CP rail yard.
Fire crews responded to a call around 7 p.m. for a fire at an abandoned building at the CP rail yard. Global News

Edmonton firefighters responded to the Canadian Pacific rail yard in Old Strathcona, south of Whyte Avenue and east of Gateway Boulevard Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews responded to a call around 7 p.m. for a fire at an abandoned building on the property.

Firefighters were on scene within six minutes and had the fire under control within 30 minutes. However at 9 p.m., the fire had yet to be been declared extinguished.

The CP Police Service arrested two people on scene, according to the EFRS spokesperson.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireCP Railold StrathconaRitchieCP Rail yard fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers