Trump demands 3 Republican groups stop using his name to raise money

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 6, 2021 12:33 pm
Click to play video 'Trump hints at 2024 presidential run, denies plans to start new party' Trump hints at 2024 presidential run, denies plans to start new party
WATCH ABOVE: Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) former U.S. president Donald Trump hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday.

Read more: Trump remains dominant force at annual conservative conference

The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

Click to play video 'Republicans face identity crisis as Trump support lingers' Republicans face identity crisis as Trump support lingers
Republicans face identity crisis as Trump support lingers – Feb 15, 2021

The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and has been irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who had joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Read more: Trump declares himself ‘future’ of the Republican party in CPAC speech

Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections, some of whom are expected to challenge Republican incumbents whom the former president would like to see ousted.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2021 Reuters
