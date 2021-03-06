Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP launch environmental platform, pledge to bring back cap-and-trade system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2021 12:05 pm
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland POOL IMAGE

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats say they would create a new cap-and-trade carbon pricing system if elected in 2022.

The official Opposition made the promise in an environmental policy plank of their election platform, released today at a morning news conference.

Party leader Andrea Horwath says the province needs the carbon pricing system to help fight climate change.

Read more: Advocates, opposition slam Ontario government’s move to strengthen minister’s zoning power

She says the system would generate $30 billion in revenue, and the NDP would raise another $10 billion through the sale of “green bonds”, over four years.

The NDP says that cash would be used to pay for green building retrofits, to ramp up electric vehicle sales, and to plant a billion trees by 2030.

The platform also promises to give each household in the province $600 to add an electric car charging station.

Read more: Environmental groups outraged as province continues to push through Pickering development

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government scrapped the province’s cap-and-trade system in 2018, a regime introduced by the previous Liberal government.

Horwath said the NDP carbon pricing system will ensure polluters pay for their emissions and promised it will not add costs to low and middle income Ontarians.

The party says the plan would help Ontario reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“I think more and more people have come to the realization that we must tackle the climate climate crisis,” Horwath said. “A just transition means we will really look after our people while we look after our climate.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
