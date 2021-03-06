Popular Winnipeg beer garden plans second season, but at new location

Send this page to someone via email

A newfound summertime staple in Winnipeg is getting a new home.

The Beer Can, a mobile bar that set up shop beside the Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club this past summer has found a new home at the Granite Curling Club by the legislature.

According to The Beer Can’s Twitter account, they’ll be operating in the parking lot of the Granite Curling Club, which was built back in 1912 making it the oldest curling club in Western Canada.

The pop-up venue offered craft beverages and live music last summer, and says another patio will be offered this season with the historic site as the backdrop.

The patio — and dozens of others like it around the city — offered Winnipeggers the chance to safely socialize in the summer, something Emergency Measures Centre manager Jay Shaw hopes to continue in 2021.

“We recognize it’s important we continue to work with business owners on finding ways for them to safely operate within the province’s public health guidelines,” Shaw explained.

“The program offers an expedited process for businesses to register their patio with the city, and operate under established general safety guidelines.”

The new location of The Beer Can. Google Maps

There’s no word yet on just when you’ll be able to pop a top at the new location as The Beer Can is waiting on, among other approvals, a temporary patio approval from the city and a liquor license.

–With files from Malika Karim