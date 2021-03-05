Man sentenced in connection with unprovoked Penticton beach attack

Send this page to someone via email

It was a one-hit punch that will forever change one man’s life, and it is sending another man to prison for years.

On Friday, Thomas Kruger-Allen was sentenced to five years in prison for the aggravated assault.

With credit for time already served, he’s expected to serve another two years and 10 months in jail.

Court heard that in May of 2019, Kruger-Allen was at a bonfire with some people when he grabbed a young woman.

When she pushed him away, he punched her.

Court also heard that when her friend tried to intervene, Kruger-Allen punched her as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Eliason then happened to return to the bonfire with a friend, and Kruger-Allen hit him in an unprovoked attack.

The knockout punch caused Eliason to fall back and smash his head on the concrete, resulting in an emergency surgery where part of his skull was removed.

It forever changed Eliason’s life, according to his victim impact statement.

The judge recapped that he is now disfigured and has lost his home and his job.

His marriage collapsed, and he now lives with screws attached to his skull, Eliason said in his statement.

Kruger-Allen had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Eliason and two counts of assault for punching the two young women.

Court heard that many of Kruger-Allen’s family members are residential school survivors, and that the 23-year-old had a terrible childhood full of abuse and abandonment.

The judge also noted that Kruger-Allen offered a sincere and heartfelt apology.

On the other hand, the judge said aggravating factors in his sentencing were Kruger-Allen’s previous criminal record and that the attack was unprovoked.

Story continues below advertisement

He also noted that Kruger-Allen was breaching a court order on the night in question that banned him from drinking.

In his parting words to Kruger-Allen, the judge said that he has difficult work ahead.

“Despite the grim conditions you endured growing up, you are responsible for your actions and their consequences. Your challenge is to rise above your anger, grief and sadness,” he said.

Kruger-Allen will be sent to a federal penitentiary.