Canada

COVID-19 isn’t stopping Canadian health-care flight service

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 2:54 pm
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019.
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An organization that connects patients with free flights to critical medical care is going strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope Air officials saw a downturn in their flights last year due to postponements of some procedures.

Read more: Think-tank finds more than 240 people died waiting for surgery in Saskatchewan

In October, Premier Scott Moe commented on the delay of surgeries in the province with the increased focus pandemic response.

“This is one of the effects of COVID-19,” he said, “ensuring that our health-care system is up and servicing the broader population in the way that we expect.”

This year, though, things are taking off again for Hope Air, especially for immunocompromised patients who benefit from the safety of private flights and accommodations.

Hope Air CEO Mark Rubinstien said Thursday he encourages people struggling financially during the pandemic to reach out for help.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. woman left waiting for cervical cancer surgery

“We’re always going to get you to the health-care you need, regardless of your income, regardless of how far you live,” Rubinstein said.

“We know how important that service is for so many Canadians.”

Hope Air makes around 13,000 trips each year with donor support and through partnerships with airlines, private pilots and hotels.

