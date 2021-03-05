TransLink tests new clean air tech on several buses

Send this page to someone via email

New clean air technology is being put to the test on public transit in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink has kicked off a pilot project to see if photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) can effectively sanitize the air and surfaces on board transit vehicles.

“PCO works by circulating low levels of hydrogen peroxide to kill pathogens like viruses,” TransLink said Friday in a release.

Riders will likely not even notice it other than a faint clean smell.

The PCO process occurs in the HVAC system. Customers may notice a subtle clean scent. TransLink. TransLink

The one-month pilot will end in March after being tested on one articulated bus and two double-decker buses.

The technology is already in place in the hotel and restaurant sector, with positive results.

TransLink is testing a technology called photocatalyticoxidation (PCO) to sanitize the air and surfaces. TransLink

“Photocatalytic oxidation is a safe technology and has been used in buildings owned by organizations like Google, Marriott, and Kennedy Space Center and we are optimistic that will it have a positive impact on our system,” Coast Mountain Bus Company President Michael McDaniel said.

Once complete, TransLink will analyze the data and determine if it meets the criteria for implementation.

TransLink launched its Safe Operating Action Plan in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the plan, the company implemented twice-weekly spray disinfection on buses and SeaBuses as well as daily cleaning on SkyTrain cars.

TransLink also added “pit crews” to disinfect SkyTrain cars at high-traffic stations as part of its efforts to make transit safe.

To date there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 connected to public transit in B.C.