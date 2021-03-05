New student housing buildings announced for Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a win-win scenario, the provincial government announced funding for the construction of five new student housing buildings for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The project will see buildings constructed of mass timber at Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Kelowna and Vernon will each see two new buildings, with one in Salmon Arm. The new construction will create 376 affordable homes for post-secondary students.

Read more: More beds coming for UBC Okanagan students as housing project announced

According to the province, the number represents a 260 per cent increase in the total number of student beds available.

“Affordable housing is key to building strong, healthy communities. This new student housing will help students focus on their studies, and its mass-timber construction will create good jobs for local workers,” Premier John Horgan said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government remains committed to helping people get through the pandemic now while building an economic recovery that works for everyone. I am proud that this project will do both.”

1:53 Returning post-secondary students face growing housing crunch Returning post-secondary students face growing housing crunch – Aug 29, 2018

The projects are expected to cost a total of $67.5 million and will consist of:

Kelowna: two buildings, 216 beds, worth $36.4 million

Vernon: one building, 100 beds, worth $18 million

Salmon Arm: two buildings, 60 beds, worth $13.1 million

Of the $67.5-million project cost, $36.3 million comes from a provincial grant, $30.2 million from a provincial loan and $1 million from Okanagan College.

Construction is expected to start in the fall and be completed by the fall of 2023.

The homes will see varying combinations of single, double and quad suites.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says Okanagan College has no student housing in Vernon or Salmon Arm, but one building on the Kelowna campus houses 144 students.

1:26 UBC students move into campus housing amid crunch UBC students move into campus housing amid crunch – Aug 31, 2019

“Students in Vernon and across the Okanagan will soon have affordable and sustainable housing close to school, so their focus can remain on their education and building a better life for themselves and their community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.

“We are listening and responding to student housing concerns in the most affordable, innovative and environmentally sustainable way.”

Notably, the province says the Okanagan College project is expected to create more than 500 direct and indirect local jobs.

The province said since February 2018, it has provided funding for 2,816 student beds as part of a 10-year housing plan for B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Affordable housing crisis impacts B.C. university students Affordable housing crisis impacts B.C. university students – Sep 2, 2017

A board member for the Okanagan College Students’ Union, Evan Smith, called it good news.

“The OCSU is excited about the announcement on the investment of student housing, particularly in the region I live in,” said Smith.

“There are so few affordable, student-friendly housing options here. This is a much-needed and long-overdue improvement. It’s well known that the rental market in the Okanagan has been overpriced and at capacity for several years now, which has impacted thousands of students.

“Paying as much or more in rent per month as college tuition is not acceptable. We need a long-term solution for Okanagan College students to provide access to affordable housing while we complete our studies.”