Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian soldier found dead at Kabul embassy in Afghanistan

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2021 2:25 pm
The years of Canada's mission in Afghanistan are seen on the National War Memorial after a ceremony honouring Canadians who served and died during that mission, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
The years of Canada's mission in Afghanistan are seen on the National War Memorial after a ceremony honouring Canadians who served and died during that mission, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Afghanistan.

The Defence Department says Master Warrant Officer Guy Adam Law was found dead in his quarters at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul on Feb. 25.

Read more: Canada’s foreign aid to Afghanistan had some success but many failures: internal review

A statement says the cause of death is under investigation and is being assessed as “non-operational.”

Law was originally from Saskatoon and had been working at the Embassy since last August as a facility operations and maintenance officer.

He had joined the Armed Forces in 1991 and had deployed on four operational tours.

Trending Stories

The Defence Department says his body will return to Canada on March 7.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Canada marks 5 years since end of Afghanistan mission' Canada marks 5 years since end of Afghanistan mission
Canada marks 5 years since end of Afghanistan mission – Mar 31, 2019

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Master Warrant Officer Law, and our focus remains on providing them support during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

“The Canadian Armed Forces is a family and it is heartbreaking when we lose one of our own. We stand together, we grieve together, and we will always remember them.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CanadaCanadian Armed ForcesAfghanistancanada afghanistancanada soldier dead afghanistancanada soldier deathguy adam law

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers