Police reveal trailer with $1M in surgical masks stolen from Hamilton airport last July

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say an investigation into the theft of a large shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

Spokesperson Jackie Penman says one of four trailers with around $1-million worth of surgical masks was taken from the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in July of 2020.

“Three made it to their destination and one was reported stolen,” Penman said.

Penman says a press release on the theft was not issued due to a delay by the complainant in reporting.

“The theft was reported to police a few days after it happened. Given the time delay and that there was no threat to public safety, a media release was not issued,” said Penman.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant, Purolator, and the Government of Canada are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Det. Sean Woodward at 905-546-3820.