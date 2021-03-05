Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Football fans mourn the death of Chris Schultz

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2021 11:37 am
Football fans are mourning the death of former player Chris Schultz.
Football fans are mourning the death of former player Chris Schultz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Longtime Canadian Football League and National Football League offensive lineman Chris Schultz has died after suffering a heart attack Thursday.

The native of Burlington, Ont., was 61.

The Toronto Argonauts confirmed the death Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Picked by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft after a college career at Arizona, the six-foot, eight-inch Schultz was with the Cowboys from 1983 to 1986 before returning home to play for the Argonauts.

Trending Stories

Schultz was twice a CFL all-star during a nine-year playing career with the Argos.

Schultz was named to the Argos’ all-time team in 2007.

Click to play video 'Edmonton CFL player opens chocolate and coffee shop' Edmonton CFL player opens chocolate and coffee shop
Edmonton CFL player opens chocolate and coffee shop – Jan 31, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLCanadian Football LeagueNFLToronto ArgonautsNational Football LeagueDallas CowboysChris Schultz

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers