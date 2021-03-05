Football fans mourn the death of Chris Schultz

Longtime Canadian Football League and National Football League offensive lineman Chris Schultz has died after suffering a heart attack Thursday.
The native of Burlington, Ont., was 61.
The Toronto Argonauts confirmed the death Friday.
Picked by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft after a college career at Arizona, the six-foot, eight-inch Schultz was with the Cowboys from 1983 to 1986 before returning home to play for the Argonauts.
Schultz was twice a CFL all-star during a nine-year playing career with the Argos.
Schultz was named to the Argos’ all-time team in 2007.
