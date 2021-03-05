Football fans mourn the death of Chris Schultz

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Canadian Football League and National Football League offensive lineman Chris Schultz has died after suffering a heart attack Thursday.

The native of Burlington, Ont., was 61.

The Toronto Argonauts confirmed the death Friday.

A larger-than-life personality both on and off the field. A great player, broadcaster, friend, and ambassador for the game. RIP Schultzy 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ooj43XyQxg — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 5, 2021

The CFL is deeply saddened to report that the football world has lost one of its most dedicated players and kindest souls, Chris Schultz. https://t.co/ZlNof7RdWK — CFL (@CFL) March 5, 2021

Picked by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft after a college career at Arizona, the six-foot, eight-inch Schultz was with the Cowboys from 1983 to 1986 before returning home to play for the Argonauts.

Schultz was twice a CFL all-star during a nine-year playing career with the Argos.

Schultz was named to the Argos’ all-time team in 2007.

