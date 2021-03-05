Hamilton mountain NDP MP Scott Duvall says he will not seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Hamilton-Mountain will be electing a new representative during the next federal election.

Scott Duvall has announced that he will not seek re-election as the riding’s member of Parliament.

Duvall says his decision follows careful consideration and several conversations with family.

The 64-year-old notes that the pandemic has given him “an opportunity to spend more time at home with loved ones,” and he looks forward to “the opportunity to do more of that.”

Before he was elected NDP MP for Hamilton-Mountain in 2015, Duvall had served as city councillor for Ward 7 since December 2006.

He was a steelworker and labour union president prior to his political career.

Duvall says he’s “very proud” of the work his team has done to make life better for people by protecting workers and their retirement security.

He adds that “the work New Democrats have done to help get families through this pandemic is a source of great pride.”