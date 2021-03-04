Oliver RCMP seeking help in identifying cannabis store robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oliver, B.C., are seeking public help in identifying an alleged robbery suspect.

According to the RCMP, the suspect entered a BC Cannabis store on Feb. 22, and, after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member.

Police say the suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products.

In issuing the alert, Oliver RCMP included a snapshot from video surveillance of the suspect.

“We’re releasing video (surveillance) of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan,” said Cst. James Grandy.

To contact the Oliver RCMP, call 250-498-3422.

