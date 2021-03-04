Menu

Crime

Oliver RCMP seeking help in identifying cannabis store robbery suspect

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 3:17 pm
A screenshot from video surveillance of the suspect who allegedly assaulted a BC Cannabis store employee on Feb. 22, before stealing several cannabis products.
A screenshot from video surveillance of the suspect who allegedly assaulted a BC Cannabis store employee on Feb. 22, before stealing several cannabis products. Oliver RCMP

Police in Oliver, B.C., are seeking public help in identifying an alleged robbery suspect.

According to the RCMP, the suspect entered a BC Cannabis store on Feb. 22, and, after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member.

Police say the suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products.

Read more: South Okanagan man arrested for allegedly carrying handgun along Main Street in Oliver: RCMP

In issuing the alert, Oliver RCMP included a snapshot from video surveillance of the suspect.

“We’re releasing video (surveillance) of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan,” said Cst. James Grandy.

To contact the Oliver RCMP, call 250-498-3422.

Crime, RCMP, Okanagan, Assault, Robbery, Cannabis, south okanagan, oliver, Robbery suspect, Oliver RCMP, bc cannabis store, Assault suspect

