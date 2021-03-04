Cyclist injured following collision on Hunter Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred around noon along Hunter Street East and Burnham Street.

A 55-year-old cyclist was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries, police said Thursday morning.

A 46-year-old Peterborough man was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to leave one metre of space while passing a bicycle.

No name was released.

