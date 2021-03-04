Menu

Crime

Cyclist injured following collision on Hunter Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 9:51 am
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the noon hour in East City in Peterborough on Wednesday, March 3. Emergency crews were called the scene on Hunter Street near Burnham Street around 12:30 p.m. Paramedics treated a man at the scene before taking him to hospital for further treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

A cyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred around noon along Hunter Street East and Burnham Street.

A 55-year-old cyclist was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries, police said Thursday morning.

Read more: Peterborough transit driver charged following downtown collision with pedestrian

A 46-year-old Peterborough man was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to leave one metre of space while passing a bicycle.

No name was released.

