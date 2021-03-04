Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Toronto lost $8.35B in tourist activity due to 1st year of COVID-19 pandemic

According to an analysis done by Destination Toronto, the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the city’s economy $8.35 billion due to a drop in tourism and hospitality spending.

Some of the hardest hit sectors include:

retail: $1.68 billion

food and beverage: $1.33 billion

accommodations: $1.21 billion

finance: $1.03 billion

transportation: $0.81 billion

attractions and entertainment: $0.71 billion

other: $1.59 billion

Destination Toronto said when the Greater Toronto Area region is factored into the analysis, the economic losses grow from $8.35 billion to more than $14 billion.

Ontario municipalities to receive $500M in new provincial funding to help COVID-related costs

Cash-strapped municipalities in Ontario will receive an additional $500 million to help address pandemic-related costs.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the money can be used to pay for community services and ongoing capital projects.

Clark says the new funding will be split between 444 municipalities in the province.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 994 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

298 were in Toronto

171 were in Peel Region

64 were in York Region

23 were in Durham Region

33 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 994 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 994 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 304,757.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,024 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,072 from the previous day. The government said 65,643 tests were processed in the last 24 hours

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province has administered 784,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 30,409 in the last day. There are 268,118 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,745 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 94 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 62 active cases among long-term care residents and 163 active cases among staff — down by three and no change, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,049 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 101 more cases in the last day — 77 student cases, 21 staff cases and three were not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 683 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-six schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,763 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 22 (11 new child cases and 11 staff cases). Out of 5,268 child care centres in Ontario, 153 currently have cases and 36 centres are closed.

