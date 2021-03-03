Coronavirus: Staff at both Barrie, Ont., Walmart locations test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at both Walmart locations in Barrie, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in associates who have been in close prolonged contact with the cases needing to self-isolate, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“A number of associates from our two Barrie Walmart stores have recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Global News asked exactly how many employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus at both Barrie Walmart locations but didn’t receive a response by time of publication.

Fefer said Walmart has conducted a “deep cleaning” in each of the stores and that the company is in contact with local public health.

The associates last worked at the Walmart Supercentre on Bayfield Street on:

Jan 16

Jan 17

Jan 18

Feb 3

Feb 9

Feb 13

Feb 14 (2)

Feb 16

Feb 20

The associates last worked at the Walmart Supercentre on Mapleview Drive West on:

Jan 13

Jan 15

Feb 15 (2)

Feb 19

Feb 20

Feb 25 (3)

Feb 26

Feb 27

“Safety continues to be a top priority at Walmart,” Fefer said. “Rest assured, we will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates.”

