Crime

Afternoon classes cancelled after ‘possible threat’ at Langley, B.C., high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 4:55 pm
Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated Wednesday, after school staff received a "possible threat.".
Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated Wednesday, after school staff received a "possible threat.". Google Street View

All in-person and online classes at a Langley high school were cancelled Wednesday afternoon, amid a police incident.

The Langley School District said Walnut Grove Secondary received a “possible threat” just before noon, which led to the school being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Read more: Alberta teen charged after Jasper school evacuated over bear spray incident

All students and staff were safe, the district said.

Langley RCMP has asked all students and staff to remain on the school fields for the time being.

Langley RCMP said it was investigating a “serious incident” in the area of Walnut Grove, and asked people to stay out of the area of 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

