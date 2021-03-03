Afternoon classes cancelled after ‘possible threat’ at Langley, B.C., high school

All in-person and online classes at a Langley high school were cancelled Wednesday afternoon, amid a police incident.
The Langley School District said Walnut Grove Secondary received a “possible threat” just before noon, which led to the school being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”
All students and staff were safe, the district said.
Langley RCMP has asked all students and staff to remain on the school fields for the time being.
Trending Stories
Langley RCMP said it was investigating a “serious incident” in the area of Walnut Grove, and asked people to stay out of the area of 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.
More to come…
Langley teachers stand ground over COVID-19 concerns
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments