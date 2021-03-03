Menu

Politics

Edmonton Councillor Aaron Paquette will seek re-election

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 4:44 pm
Councillor Aaron Paquette wants to take a closer look at whether the City of Edmonton can't manage its resources more efficiently.
Councillor Aaron Paquette wants to take a closer look at whether the City of Edmonton can't manage its resources more efficiently. Global News

Aaron Paquette announced Wednesday he is running for re-election in October.

Paquette currently serves as city councillor for Ward Dene. The northeast Edmonton ward encompasses all neighbourhoods north of Yellowhead Trail and east of 66 Street.

Read more: 12 Indigenous names for updated Edmonton wards proposed

“This run and this 2021 election is unlike any others in recent memory,” Paquette said in a live video address on Facebook. “Not only are we facing a global pandemic, but we’re also facing a provincial government that isn’t putting the needs of our families and communities first.”

Paquette outlined some of his accomplishments over the past three-plus years as a municipal city councillor, including an increase in present and coming investment from the city and private sector (hundreds of millions) in Ward Dene, better infrastructure, better transportation, better crosswalks and sidewalks, investments in parks, and a “better approach” to snow and ice removal.

“There is more to do and further to go,” he said.

Read more: Edmonton election 2017: Ward 4 votes in city’s first Metis councillor

“At city hall, I have fought to end the ward wars, with an emphasis on more sensible, community-based, priority-based budgets to govern our spending decisions.”

Paquette said he’s also fought to keep a zero per cent increase on property taxes.

“I have fought to keep more money local and in your pocket,” he said.

Read more: Edmonton Councillor Scott McKeen announces he won’t run for re-election

Edmonton’s municipal election is Oct. 18.

Click to play video 'Councillor weighs in on Edmonton declaring climate emergency' Councillor weighs in on Edmonton declaring climate emergency
