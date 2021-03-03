Edmonton Councillor Aaron Paquette will seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Paquette announced Wednesday he is running for re-election in October.

Paquette currently serves as city councillor for Ward Dene. The northeast Edmonton ward encompasses all neighbourhoods north of Yellowhead Trail and east of 66 Street.

“This run and this 2021 election is unlike any others in recent memory,” Paquette said in a live video address on Facebook. “Not only are we facing a global pandemic, but we’re also facing a provincial government that isn’t putting the needs of our families and communities first.”

Paquette outlined some of his accomplishments over the past three-plus years as a municipal city councillor, including an increase in present and coming investment from the city and private sector (hundreds of millions) in Ward Dene, better infrastructure, better transportation, better crosswalks and sidewalks, investments in parks, and a “better approach” to snow and ice removal.

“There is more to do and further to go,” he said.

“At city hall, I have fought to end the ward wars, with an emphasis on more sensible, community-based, priority-based budgets to govern our spending decisions.”

Paquette said he’s also fought to keep a zero per cent increase on property taxes.

“I have fought to keep more money local and in your pocket,” he said.

Edmonton’s municipal election is Oct. 18.

