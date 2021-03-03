Menu

Crime

Lethbridge woman charged with 1st-degree murder of ex-boyfriend after fatal 2020 collision

By Jessica Robb Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 4:29 pm
Inspector Jason Walper updates media on a fatal hit and run from June 2020.
Inspector Jason Walper updates media on a fatal hit and run from June 2020.

Lethbridge police have laid a murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run collision last summer that left a man dead.

On June 1, 2020 around 4:40 p.m., Lethbridge Police responded to the pedestrian collision in an alley near 9 Avenue and 13 Street South. Before they arrived, a yellow, 2005 Dodge Ram left the scene, police said.

Read more: Police investigate hit and run that killed Lethbridge man

Lethbridge man Austin James (AJ) Forsyth, 30, was taken via ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital, where he later died.

After a 10-month-long investigation, Melissa Dumaine Whitegrass, 37, of Lethbridge was arrested on March 2. She was charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving causing death, and assault with a weapon.

Lethbridge Police confirmed Whitegrass and Forsyth were in a common-law relationship until 2017 and violent crimes investigators called it a case of domestic violence.

Police noted there were no previous alleged domestic violence incidents between the two reported to them.

Whitegrass remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

