Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made after break ins at office, apartment building in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 2:52 pm
Police in Lindsay made arrests in two recent break and enters along Lindsay Street North.
Police in Lindsay made arrests in two recent break and enters along Lindsay Street North. Global News Peterborough file

Police have made arrests in recent break and enters at an office and an apartment building, both on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday around 10 a.m., police investigated a break and enter at an office. Police say video surveillance showed two individuals entering the property at 2:08 a.m. on Feb. 28. They allegedly placed electronics and office equipment in bags and backpacks and left. They returned a second time to remove more items.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect following early morning armed robbery at store

On Tuesday, police arrested two suspects.

Robert Payne, 42, of Lindsay, and Jason Medina-Hanusiak, 31, of Oshawa, were both charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Payne was also charged with breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Trending Stories

Also on Feb. 26, officers investigated a break and enter at an apartment building where a man used a large knife to gain access to multiple locations within the building, causing minor damage.

Jesse Cook, 33, of Little Britain, was arrested and charged with three counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of breach of probation.

Police say on Tuesday, Cook was captured on video surveillance at an address on Lindsay Street North where he using a hammer to destroy a fire extinguisher case and an extinguisher.

He was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation. Police say at the time of the arrest, he was found in possession of a bank card that did not belong to him. Additionally, he was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Click to play video 'Charges stayed in Ontario organized crime investigation after allegedly ‘unlawful’ wiretap operation' Charges stayed in Ontario organized crime investigation after allegedly ‘unlawful’ wiretap operation
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay crimeLindsay Street North
Flyers
More weekly flyers