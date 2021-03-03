Arrests made after break ins at office, apartment building in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made arrests in recent break and enters at an office and an apartment building, both on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday around 10 a.m., police investigated a break and enter at an office. Police say video surveillance showed two individuals entering the property at 2:08 a.m. on Feb. 28. They allegedly placed electronics and office equipment in bags and backpacks and left. They returned a second time to remove more items.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect following early morning armed robbery at store

On Tuesday, police arrested two suspects.

Robert Payne, 42, of Lindsay, and Jason Medina-Hanusiak, 31, of Oshawa, were both charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Payne was also charged with breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Also on Feb. 26, officers investigated a break and enter at an apartment building where a man used a large knife to gain access to multiple locations within the building, causing minor damage.

Jesse Cook, 33, of Little Britain, was arrested and charged with three counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of breach of probation.

Police say on Tuesday, Cook was captured on video surveillance at an address on Lindsay Street North where he using a hammer to destroy a fire extinguisher case and an extinguisher.

He was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation. Police say at the time of the arrest, he was found in possession of a bank card that did not belong to him. Additionally, he was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Advertisement