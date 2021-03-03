Lindsay police seek suspect following early morning armed robbery at store

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a store early Wednesday.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Lindsay Street South business.

Police say a lone suspect entered the store, went behind the counter and while holding a knife demanded money.

The suspect removed a quantity of cash from the cash register and left the store.

Police obtained video surveillance from the property and describe the suspect as Caucasian, standing approximately five-foot-seven. He was wearing a black sweater, mask, baseball cap (with Team Canada logo), hooded jacket, running shoes and grey track pants. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.