Dispute over $100 bill at drive-thru leads to impaired driving charge: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man who became irate when he was told he couldn’t use a $100 bill to pay for a coffee at a drive-thru on Tuesday ended up being charged with impaired driving.

Officers were called to a business near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 6 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police said the man became very upset when staff could not accept his payment and then started driving erratically in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the man was out of his vehicle and harassing another driver, police said.

The man “was showing very excited behaviour, speaking quickly and unable to comprehend basic instruction,” the service said in a news release.

Despite not getting his coffee, the man apparently had other beverage options, with police saying the suspect claimed he considered drinking a bottle of rubbing alcohol that was in the vehicle’s cup holder.

He even offered a swig to the officers, according to police.

They declined the offer and arrested the 44-year-old Pickering man, who was charged with impaired driving caused by drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

