Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dispute over $100 bill at drive-thru leads to impaired driving charge: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 11:45 am
Guelph police charged a 44-year-old man with impaired driving.
Guelph police charged a 44-year-old man with impaired driving. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man who became irate when he was told he couldn’t use a $100 bill to pay for a coffee at a drive-thru on Tuesday ended up being charged with impaired driving.

Officers were called to a business near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 6 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Guelph man blows his nose on officer’s leg during arrest, police say

Police said the man became very upset when staff could not accept his payment and then started driving erratically in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the man was out of his vehicle and harassing another driver, police said.

The man “was showing very excited behaviour, speaking quickly and unable to comprehend basic instruction,” the service said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Despite not getting his coffee, the man apparently had other beverage options, with police saying the suspect claimed he considered drinking a bottle of rubbing alcohol that was in the vehicle’s cup holder.

He even offered a swig to the officers, according to police.

Read more: Guelph police issue warning about fraudulent job offers

They declined the offer and arrested the 44-year-old Pickering man, who was charged with impaired driving caused by drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Click to play video 'Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan' Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan
Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan – Aug 7, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph police impaired drivingImpaired driving drive-thruimpaired driving guelphguelph police drive thru
Flyers
More weekly flyers