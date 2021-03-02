Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Penticton chosen for B.C.’s first publicly-funded pre-school program

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 7:37 pm
The Board of Education has announced a partnership with the Ministry of Education to implement a four-year-old program at Columbia Elementary school.
The Board of Education has announced a partnership with the Ministry of Education to implement a four-year-old program at Columbia Elementary school. Shelby Thom/Global News

An elementary school in Penticton, B.C., has been chosen to pilot the province’s first publicly-funded pre-school program for 4-year-old children.

Penticton’s board of education said the initiative is part of the provincial government’s mandate to integrate child care and early learning into the public education system.

“I think the district is a key stakeholder in doing this. It makes sense from a parent perspective: you’re bringing your children to the same place, you’re picking them up from the same place,” said James Palanio, school district 67’s board chair.

“We have the facilities, we have the educators, so I think we are a perfect fit for these sort of programs.”

Read more: City of Penticton crawls towards child-care shortage solutions, survey results released

The new pre-school program, dubbed “The Just B4 Pilot Project,” will be held at Columbia Elementary School in the existing StrongStart classroom.

Story continues below advertisement

Children and their parents or caregivers currently attend drop-in sessions each morning. The program will add three extra hours in the afternoons but caregivers will not have to be present.

Click to play video 'BC NDP leader John Horgan visits new child care site in Penticton' BC NDP leader John Horgan visits new child care site in Penticton
BC NDP leader John Horgan visits new child care site in Penticton – Oct 17, 2020

Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) will run the play-based activities.

“This would open up a lot of spots for children to attend pre-school within a school setting and get used to the routine, it might help with child care issues for parents and I am so excited about the opportunity,” said Chrissi Travers, a StrongStart educator at Columbia Elementary.

Penticton has long faced a child care shortage with families waiting a year or more for a coveted licensed child care space.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lack of affordable, quality child care is a crisis in Penticton: parents

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that it’s a struggle and they are on a lot of waitlists from the point that they find out they are pregnant and they still don’t get into the programs,” she said.

“They have to recruit nannies, share nannies, get an au pair, and I think it’s a struggle for a lot of families to find the care.”

Utilizing more school space for childcare is one of 30 recommendations endorsed by city council in a Penticton child care action plan.

Click to play video 'Child care election concerns' Child care election concerns
Child care election concerns – Sep 29, 2020

“Some of the conversations that the city is having with the school district is around space that may be available in school district properties,” said Adam Goodwin, a social development strategist with the City of Penticton.

“The school district is currently undertaking a facility review of all their spaces and assets, and once that is finalized with the city’s amenity management plan that is in place right now, is it will provide a better inventory of spaces that may be available for additional childcare projects in the community,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Late government payments causing major financial burden for Okanagan daycares

Allen Beckingham, the school district’s director of instruction, said one of the challenges is ensuring it doesn’t commit empty space to child care that may need to be utilized for school-aged children in the future.

“Part of it is a sustainability conversation. We don’t want to commit to child care options when we are not 100 per cent sure of how that would look long-term and so that’s why the board is doing their due diligence around a long-term facilities plan,” he said.

A recent study determined Penticton has approximately 1,064 child care spaces, and it is anticipated that Penticton requires at least 722 net new spaces over the next 10 years to meet expected demand.

Click to play video 'Penticton, B.C., parents scramble to find child care as city develops action plan' Penticton, B.C., parents scramble to find child care as city develops action plan
Penticton, B.C., parents scramble to find child care as city develops action plan – Aug 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ministry Of Educationcity of pentictonSchool District 67BC Child CareEarly LearningSD 67BC Child care action planPenticton child care action planPenticton early learningPenticton preschoolpublic pre-schoool
Flyers
More weekly flyers