2021 St. Thomas Air Fest postponed, ‘air parade’ planned to honour essential workers

The planned 2021 edition of the St. Thomas Air Fest has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is being pushed back a year to June 2022, the event’s organizers said Tuesday, citing an abundance of caution for volunteers, members and visitors. The event had been set to take place June 25 to 27.

Similar pandemic concerns prompted the cancellation of the Air Fest last year.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all of our partners who have expressed their commitment to continue to support our show and will be with us next June 24-26, 2022,” read a statement from St. Thomas Air Fest.



“Plans are already underway for Air Fest 2022 – we have confirmed our Friday Night Gala keynote speaker, Brian Shul, and have received commitments from most of our performers to join us next June.”

Tickets for the 2021 Air Fest will be honoured in 2022.

Aviation aficionados disappointed by the news won’t be completely out of luck, however.

Officials with Air Fest say a spring air parade is being planned to pay tribute to front-line essential workers.

The parade, The Air Fest Salute to All Essential Workers, will grace the skies over St. Thomas on April 10. Residents hoping to take in the parade are being asked to do so from home.

“While we are dedicating this event to all essential workers, we want to make it clear that we are putting it on for the entire community to enjoy,” organizers said in a statement.



“There will be no event at the airport for this parade. Head out to your front or backyard and let the planes put on a show for you!”

More information about the parade, including aircraft expected to participate, will be released in the near future.

Spectators watch the USAF Thunderbirds perform during Skydrive, a physically distanced drive-in airshow put on by Airshow London at the London International Airport in London, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Elsewhere, Airshow London’s planned drive-in Skydrive event is still set to go ahead in August.

Announced aircraft include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, RCAF CF-18 Hornet and U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.

The airshow will take place Aug. 27 to 29 at the London International Airport.