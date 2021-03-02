Menu

Crime

Teens charged after break-in at Guelph Lake Conservation Area

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 3:40 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign.
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say three teenagers are facing charges after a break-in at Guelph Lake Conservation Area on Sunday.

Officers were called to the park at around 2 p.m. for reports that a building was being broken into.

OPP arrived at the scene and took three young suspects into custody. It was reported that there had been extensive damage during the break-in.

A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds from Guelph have been charged with break and enter, mischief and possession of break-in instruments.

Police added that the older suspect was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

