More than 33,000 COVID-19 vaccines given in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution numbers for the first time since last Thursday, with the total doses given having grown by more than 3,000.

A total of 33,206 needles containing the COVID-19 vaccine have been plunged into Waterloo residents’ arms, which is 3,359 more than where things stood five days ago.

While Waterloo Public Health was able to provide an update to the total number of vaccinations it could not change the number of people who have had two doses due to a glitch.

“The data can’t be updated by first and second dose as the ministry is still doing a system update and we aren’t able to pull the report,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

The number remains 13,116 for those keeping score at home.

1:32 More data needed before recommending AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for seniors: Tam More data needed before recommending AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for seniors: Tam

Waterloo Public Health also reported 46 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 10,790.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of news cases down to 50.7.

The number of cases considered variants of concern continues to grow as well, as the total now sits at 115, including 10 that have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

The other cases remain under investigation and could also be the B.1.1.28 or B.1.351 variants —

discovered in Brazil and South Africa, respectively — the other variants of concern in Ontario.

Another 35 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,129.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area is back up to 419, including 40 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Another COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, pushing the death toll up to 228.

The death was connected to Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence, where there have been two deaths from the 16 cases that have occurred since an outbreak was declared at the home on Feb. 17.

There are 27 other active outbreaks in the area, including four new ones declared on Monday.

This list includes one at Chartwell Clair Hills in Waterloo, another at EduKids ChildCare Centre in Cambridge as well as one in manufacturing and one in a congregate setting.

An outbreak connected to a place of worship in Waterloo Region has grown to 11 cases.

When asked by Global News, Waterloo Public Health would not identify where the outbreak occurred nor what type of event or ceremony it was connected to.

Advertisement