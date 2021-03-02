Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More than 33,000 COVID-19 vaccines given in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 3:28 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada to receive 945,000 vaccine doses this week, procurement minister says' Coronavirus: Canada to receive 945,000 vaccine doses this week, procurement minister says
Canada to receive 945,000 vaccine doses this week, procurement minister says

Waterloo Public Health updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution numbers for the first time since last Thursday, with the total doses given having grown by more than 3,000.

A total of 33,206 needles containing the COVID-19 vaccine have been plunged into Waterloo residents’ arms, which is 3,359 more than where things stood five days ago.

Read more: Guelph reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 107

While Waterloo Public Health was able to provide an update to the total number of vaccinations it could not change the number of people who have had two doses due to a glitch.

“The data can’t be updated by first and second dose as the ministry is still doing a system update and we aren’t able to pull the report,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

The number remains 13,116 for those keeping score at home.

Click to play video 'More data needed before recommending AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for seniors: Tam' More data needed before recommending AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for seniors: Tam
More data needed before recommending AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for seniors: Tam

Waterloo Public Health also reported 46 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 10,790.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of news cases down to 50.7.

The number of cases considered variants of concern continues to grow as well, as the total now sits at 115, including 10 that have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

The other cases remain under investigation and could also be the B.1.1.28 or B.1.351 variants —
discovered in Brazil and South Africa, respectively — the other variants of concern in Ontario.

Another 35 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,129.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area is back up to 419, including 40 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Another COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, pushing the death toll up to 228.

The death was connected to Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence, where there have been two deaths from the 16 cases that have occurred since an outbreak was declared at the home on Feb. 17.

Read more: All approved COVID-19 vaccines effective at preventing hospitalization and death, experts say

There are 27 other active outbreaks in the area, including four new ones declared on Monday.

This list includes one at Chartwell Clair Hills in Waterloo, another at EduKids ChildCare Centre in Cambridge as well as one in manufacturing and one in a congregate setting.

An outbreak connected to a place of worship in Waterloo Region has grown to 11 cases.

When asked by Global News, Waterloo Public Health would not identify where the outbreak occurred nor what type of event or ceremony it was connected to.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Ontario. NewsWaterloo Public Health updateCambridge COVID-19 updateWaterloo COVID_19 tracker
Flyers
More weekly flyers