Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Resignations force temporary closure of Bath, Ont., Legion branch

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 2:24 pm
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 623 for Bath and area is temporarily closed after several branch executives resigned over the last two weeks.
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 623 for Bath and area is temporarily closed after several branch executives resigned over the last two weeks. Global Kingston

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 623 for Bath and area has shut its doors temporarily due to several resignations.

A note on the Legion’s Facebook page says a board of trustees has taken over operation because members of the executive resigned over the last two weeks.

Jean Compeau, the deputy commander for Royal Canadian Legion zone G1, which includes the Bath branch, would not comment on what led to the recent exodus.

Read more: Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 is coping with COVID-19 hit

But, she says she is now chairing a committee that will run the branch until a new executive is elected.

Trending Stories

Compeau told Global Kingston by telephone that they plan to have the branch open again by March 16.

Story continues below advertisement

She says elections for a new executive are planned for September, depending on how the pandemic progresses.

However, she said if new members do not step forward and a new executive is not elected, that could potentially lead to the permanent closure of the Bath and area branch.

Click to play video 'Royal Canadian Legion and the battle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic' Royal Canadian Legion and the battle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic
Royal Canadian Legion and the battle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic – Nov 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Royal Canadian LegionLegionlegion branchBath legionlegion 623 branchLegion branch 623legion closedlegion resignationsThe legion Bath
Flyers
More weekly flyers