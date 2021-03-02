Resignations force temporary closure of Bath, Ont., Legion branch

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 623 for Bath and area has shut its doors temporarily due to several resignations.

A note on the Legion’s Facebook page says a board of trustees has taken over operation because members of the executive resigned over the last two weeks.

Jean Compeau, the deputy commander for Royal Canadian Legion zone G1, which includes the Bath branch, would not comment on what led to the recent exodus.

But, she says she is now chairing a committee that will run the branch until a new executive is elected.

Compeau told Global Kingston by telephone that they plan to have the branch open again by March 16.

She says elections for a new executive are planned for September, depending on how the pandemic progresses.

However, she said if new members do not step forward and a new executive is not elected, that could potentially lead to the permanent closure of the Bath and area branch.

