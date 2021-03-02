Jahmil French dead: ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ star dies at 29

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian actor Jahmil French, who starred as Dave Turner in Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died at the age of 29, according to his agent.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” his representative Gabrielle Kachman told ET Canada on Tuesday afternoon. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Joshua Safran, creator of the Netflix series Soundtrack, also confirmed that French had died. French played Dante Mendoza on the first season of the show.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran tweeted on Tuesday. “Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

Christina Milian, who starred in the Netflix show with French, also mourned him in a comment on his Instagram page.

“You will be missed. Rest peacefully King,” she wrote.

No cause of death had been revealed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several of French’s current and former costars mourned his passing on social media Tuesday. Many of them were former Degrassi actors who remembered him as a fun person and a talented actor.

“Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French,” his Degrassi costar Annie Clark tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil.”

Melinda Shankar, who played French’s love interest on Degrassi, also mourned him on social media.

“You will always hold such a special place in my heart,” she wrote.

Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6RewkjcFa1 — Chloe Rose (@ChloeRose4) March 2, 2021

I’m sick with the news of Jahmil’s passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZbCyqNulkC — Stefan Brogren (@stefanbrogren) March 2, 2021

French started his acting career with a role in the Canadian police drama Flashpoint in 2009, before landing the role of Dave on Degrassi. He appeared in 149 episodes of the show from 2009 until 2013, according to IMDb.

French went on to appear in several TV movies after Degrassi, before appearing in Let’s Get Physical and Soundtrack in recent years. He was also nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for a supporting role for his work in the film Boost in 2018.

— With files from ET Canada