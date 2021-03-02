Menu

Canada

Police charge driver involved in Markham hit-and-run that critically injured woman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 11:31 am
A photo of police on scene following a hit-and-run in Markham on Feb. 26, 2021.
A photo of police on scene following a hit-and-run in Markham on Feb. 26, 2021. Global News

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 37-year-old man involved in a hit-and run that critically injured a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Denison Street and Birchmount Road on Feb. 26 at around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said when officers arrived a woman had been struck by a white panel van that fled from the scene.

Read more: Police looking for driver involved in Markham hit-and-run critically injuring woman

A 58-year-old woman was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

In an update on Tuesday, police said Alan Biondic was arrested in Toronto on Monday following an investigation that led to officers identifying the vehicle involved.

Biondic is charged with failure to stop at an accident involving bodily harm and dangerous driving.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceMarkhampedestrian hitbirchmount roadMarkham Hit and RunDenison StreetAlan BiondicMarkham fail to remainwoman hit by van
