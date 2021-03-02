Police charge driver involved in Markham hit-and-run that critically injured woman

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 37-year-old man involved in a hit-and run that critically injured a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Denison Street and Birchmount Road on Feb. 26 at around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said when officers arrived a woman had been struck by a white panel van that fled from the scene.

A 58-year-old woman was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

In an update on Tuesday, police said Alan Biondic was arrested in Toronto on Monday following an investigation that led to officers identifying the vehicle involved.

Biondic is charged with failure to stop at an accident involving bodily harm and dangerous driving.