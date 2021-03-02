Menu

Prince Philip undergoing heart tests, remains in hospital

By Michael Holden Reuters
Posted March 2, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video 'Prince Philip transfers hospitals for tests, more treatment' Prince Philip transfers hospitals for tests, more treatment
WATCH: Prince Philip transfers hospitals for tests, more treatment

Britain’s Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred on Monday from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which is a center of excellence for cardiac care, for tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.

Read more: Prince Philip transferred to different hospital for further treatment

His 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment, although Buckingham Palace has said he is comfortable and responding to treatment.

Last week, his youngest son Prince Edward said his father was feeling a lot better but the palace says Philip is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week at least.

Click to play video 'Prince Philip’s ‘precautionary’ stay in London hospital continues' Prince Philip’s ‘precautionary’ stay in London hospital continues
Prince Philip’s ‘precautionary’ stay in London hospital continues – Feb 22, 2021

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, and has continued to carry out her official duties, albeit remotely.

Both she and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth says COVID-19 vaccine was quick and painless

Although son and heir Prince Charles visited Philip at the King Edward VII Hospital, visitors are only allowed into clinical areas of St Bartholomew’s for very limited reasons, such as seeing a patient who is at the end of their life.

© 2021 Reuters
