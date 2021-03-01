Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

New documentary highlights the importance of Vancouver’s urban salmon

By Staff Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 8:13 pm
A new documentary, Urban Salmon, takes a look at the importance of these salmon stocks and their journey through cities.
A new documentary, Urban Salmon, takes a look at the importance of these salmon stocks and their journey through cities. Blaine Gaffney/Global News

When Fernando Lessa moved to North Vancouver from Brazil five years ago, he was shocked to find that urban streams in Metro Vancouver were actually being used by salmon.

Even more surprising, was the fact that many Vancouverites didn’t even know this phenomenon was taking place right in their cities.

Lessa is a nature photographer and he decided to launch what became known as The Urban Salmon Project.

He set out to highlight the history of inner-city salmon as every year the fish come from the Fraser River, swim along the Brunette River, Burnaby Lake and spread through the many creeks, reaching Vancouver from Still Creek.

Read more: First Nations call for halt to B.C. salmon fishery amid historic sockeye ‘collapse’

Story continues below advertisement

Lessa said Urban Salmon is the first documented photography project featuring salmonids in the urban environment.

Trending Stories

He hopes that by making Vancouverites more aware of the history of inner-city salmon, he can help them in their struggle to return to previous population numbers.

Lessa has created a documentary about the project, which will premiere on March 4 at 7 a.m. on YouTube.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SalmonFernando LessaUrban SalmonFernando Lessa salmonFernando Lessa urban salmonSalmon in VancouverUrban salmon documentaryUrban salmon Vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers