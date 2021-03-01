Menu

Health

B.C. reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths over three days as total cases top 80k

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. report 1478 news COVID-19 cases over three days, and eight deaths' B.C. report 1478 news COVID-19 cases over three days, and eight deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Monday, March 1. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the latest analysis of the numbers and an update on who in B.C. will be able to access the vaccine first.

B.C. recorded 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with eight additional deaths.

There were 532 cases from Friday to Saturday while 508 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 438 from Sunday to Monday.

Click to play video 'B.C. health officials roll out phase two of province’s vaccination plan' B.C. health officials roll out phase two of province’s vaccination plan
B.C. health officials roll out phase two of province’s vaccination plan

Of the new cases, 327 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 857 were in the Fraser Health region, 88 in Island Health, 92 in Interior Health, and 114 in Northern Health.

The province reported 42 new confirmed cases involving COVID-19 variants of concern, bringing the total to 158 cases, 10 of which are active.

Click to play video 'B.C. to stretch interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 16 weeks' B.C. to stretch interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 16 weeks
B.C. to stretch interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 16 weeks
The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 6.4 per cent.
Trending Stories

The eight deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,363.

Click to play video 'Officials aim to administer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all British Columbians by July' Officials aim to administer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all British Columbians by July
Officials aim to administer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all British Columbians by July

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by four to 236. Of those patients, 65 are in intensive care, an increase of two from Friday.

Read more: B.C. rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan for those over 80 and extends time between doses

There are 4,464 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. while 8,210 people are self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

There have been a total of 80,672 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Click to play video 'Another case of COVID-19 variant detected at Surrey school' Another case of COVID-19 variant detected at Surrey school
Another case of COVID-19 variant detected at Surrey school

B.C. reported that 191,804 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 83,777 second doses.

Earlier in the day, health officials unveiled details around COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 80.

Read more: B.C. says all eligible adults should get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

The province also said it expects that all adults in the province will have the option to receive their first dose before the end of July.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

