B.C. reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths over three days as total cases top 80k

B.C. recorded 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with eight additional deaths.

There were 532 cases from Friday to Saturday while 508 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 438 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 327 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 857 were in the Fraser Health region, 88 in Island Health, 92 in Interior Health, and 114 in Northern Health.

The province reported 42 new confirmed cases involving COVID-19 variants of concern, bringing the total to 158 cases, 10 of which are active.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 6.4 per cent.

The eight deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,363.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by four to 236. Of those patients, 65 are in intensive care, an increase of two from Friday.

There are 4,464 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. while 8,210 people are self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

There have been a total of 80,672 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. reported that 191,804 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 83,777 second doses.

Earlier in the day, health officials unveiled details around COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 80.

The province also said it expects that all adults in the province will have the option to receive their first dose before the end of July.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press