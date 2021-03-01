Both lanes of Highway 400 close amid whiteout, multi-vehicle pileup

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 400 is closed in both directions between Highway 88 and Mapleview Drive amid whiteout conditions and a multi-vehicle pileup, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Monday afternoon.

“Officers are on scene, paramedics are on scene,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “I’m estimating (there’s) dozens of vehicles involved in these collisions at this time.”

Schmidt said there’s no reports of serious injuries and that officers will start clearing the vehicles shortly.

“(The) highway is shut down,” Schmidt added. “You will be forced off the highway. Give yourself lots of space — don’t get caught by surprise.”

Schmidt said whiteout conditions are present on Highway 400 between Line 5 near Highway 88 all the way up to Barrie to Mapleview Drive.

“Please be aware of changing weather conditions and road conditions very quickly,” he added. “Visibility (is) less than 400 metres.”

