Politics

City of Vancouver buys Days Inn hotel to house homeless people

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 3:26 pm
The City of Vancouver has purchased a hotel on Kingsway to provide housing for around 65 people.
The City of Vancouver has purchased a hotel on Kingsway to provide housing for around 65 people. Global News

The City of Vancouver has purchased a hotel to provide housing for around 65 people.

The federal government announced Monday that it is allocating $51.5 million of previously announced funds to create new housing for Vancouver’s vulnerable homeless population as part of its Rapid Housing Initiative.

“This funding will be used to convert existing buildings and will create a total of up to 135 affordable housing units,” federal minister of families, children and social development Ahmed Hussen said.

“Vancouver will focus on creating more housing for Canadians in severe housing need, these include people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, with specific attention to women and Indigenous peoples.”

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the city is using some of the money to buy the Days Inn Hotel on Kingsway, a move that is expected to provide housing for around 65 people.

Stewart said a partnership with the provincial government will provide wraparound services for residents.

“It’s gone from the theoretical discussion about an amazing new program to actually hitting the ground,” he said.

“This is now a reality with doors open in November.”

