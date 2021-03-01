Blowing snow advisory issued for London, Ont., ahead of evening chill

Send this page to someone via email

As London, Ont., and the surrounding area prepare for a significant drop in temperatures Monday evening, Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory.

The advisory, issued early Monday afternoon, covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

Those affected may experience poor visibility of 800 metres or less stretching from the afternoon into the evening.

The potential hazard stems from periods of heavy snow on Monday combined with strong winds set to arrive later in the day, according to Environment Canada.

The blustery weather will leave the area with frigid temperatures Monday night. Forecasters are calling for a low of -13 C, feeling like -18 with the windchill.

Things should warm up come Tuesday, with London forecast to receive mainly sunny skies partnered with a high of 0 C.

