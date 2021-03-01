Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Blowing snow advisory issued for London, Ont., ahead of evening chill

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 1, 2021 1:58 pm
The potential hazard stems from periods of heavy snow on Monday combined with strong winds set to arrive later in the day, according to Environment Canada.
The potential hazard stems from periods of heavy snow on Monday combined with strong winds set to arrive later in the day, according to Environment Canada. Getty Images

As London, Ont., and the surrounding area prepare for a significant drop in temperatures Monday evening, Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory.

The advisory, issued early Monday afternoon, covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

Read more: Snowmageddon — Lambton County Archives seeks stories ahead of 10-year anniversary

Those affected may experience poor visibility of 800 metres or less stretching from the afternoon into the evening.

The potential hazard stems from periods of heavy snow on Monday combined with strong winds set to arrive later in the day, according to Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

The blustery weather will leave the area with frigid temperatures Monday night. Forecasters are calling for a low of -13 C, feeling like -18 with the windchill.

Story continues below advertisement

Things should warm up come Tuesday, with London forecast to receive mainly sunny skies partnered with a high of 0 C.

Click to play video 'Storm chaser during summer, Calgary photographer now captures ‘absolutely mind-blowing’ snowflake photos' Storm chaser during summer, Calgary photographer now captures ‘absolutely mind-blowing’ snowflake photos
Storm chaser during summer, Calgary photographer now captures ‘absolutely mind-blowing’ snowflake photos – Jan 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioEnvironment CanadaMiddlesex CountyForecastStrathroylondon weatherParkhillKomokaBlowing Snow AdvisoryIs it going to snow in London?
Flyers
More weekly flyers