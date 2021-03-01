Mikko Koskinen gets the call for Edmonton Oilers against Leafs

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers Monday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Koskinen has started just two of the Oilers previous 10 games. Mike Smith has had the bulk of the work since returning from an early season injury.

“Every game is different, but definitely lately we’ve been really solid all over the ice,” said Koskinen, who is 7-8 with 3.26 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. “We know that we can score, but we have to take care of the defence first.”

Evan Bouchard will be back in action after being scratched for the 4-0 loss to the Leafs Saturday night. Bouchard, who shoots right, will play on the left side with Ethan Bear.

Story continues below advertisement

“Boosh has practiced a few times on the left side. He’s played some left side in junior,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “He’s comfortable with it. If he wasn’t comfortable with it, it would be a tougher decision.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Ennis – Khaira – Archibald

P. Russell – Haas – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Jones – Larsson

Bouchard – Bear

Koskinen

The Oilers claimed goalie Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. He hasn’t played this season while recovering from an upper body injury. Stalock, 33, went 20-11-4 for the Wild last season.

The Oilers, 14-9, and Leafs, 16-4-2, are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.