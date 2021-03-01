Menu

Crime

Homicide Team called to Agassiz, B.C., after child in hospital not expected to survive

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 1:00 pm
Homicide investigators have now been called out to the small community of Harrison Mills with a child not expected to survive their injuries.
Homicide investigators have now been called out to the small community of Harrison Mills with a child not expected to survive their injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirms it has been called out to the community of Agassiz after a child was found to be in medical distress.

Agassiz RCMP officers were initially called to a home in Harrison Mills, west of Agassiz, by the BC Ambulance Service just before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

They had responded to a medical emergency involving a child, RCMP confirmed in a release.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but is not expected to survive, RCMP confirmed.

Read more: Surrey homicide a ‘mystery,’ victim had no gang ties, say police

They have now called in IHIT to take control of the investigation.

The gender, age or any further details about the child have not been released at this time.

More to come.

IHITChild DeathHomicide TeamBC AmbulanceAgassizAgassiz RCMPHarrison MillsAgassiz BCHarrison Mills BCIHIT child death
