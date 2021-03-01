Homicide Team called to Agassiz, B.C., after child in hospital not expected to survive

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirms it has been called out to the community of Agassiz after a child was found to be in medical distress.

Agassiz RCMP officers were initially called to a home in Harrison Mills, west of Agassiz, by the BC Ambulance Service just before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

They had responded to a medical emergency involving a child, RCMP confirmed in a release.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but is not expected to survive, RCMP confirmed.

They have now called in IHIT to take control of the investigation.

The gender, age or any further details about the child have not been released at this time.

More to come.