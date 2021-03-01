Prince Edward OPP charge 55-year-old-man with flight from police during routine stop

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Edward County detachment of the OPP charged a 55-year-old man with four charges, including flight from a police officer, on Saturday.

A statement released by the regional OPP said that just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while they were conducting a stop in Cherry Valley, the driver left the scene.

Police say they located and arrested the suspect shortly after.

Darin Watters, a Prince Edward County local, was charged with flight from police, failure to comply with a demand, obstruction of a peace officer and operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days and Watters is to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Picton at the end of March.

Story continues below advertisement