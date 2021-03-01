Menu

News

Prince Edward OPP charge 55-year-old-man with flight from police during routine stop

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 12:37 pm
PEC detachment of the OPP charge 55-year-old man with flight from an officer during a stop on Saturday.
PEC detachment of the OPP charge 55-year-old man with flight from an officer during a stop on Saturday. Northumberland OPP

The Prince Edward County detachment of the OPP charged a 55-year-old man with four charges, including flight from a police officer, on Saturday.

A statement released by the regional OPP said that just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while they were conducting a stop in Cherry Valley, the driver left the scene.

Police say they located and arrested the suspect shortly after.

Darin Watters, a Prince Edward County local, was charged with flight from police, failure to comply with a demand, obstruction of a peace officer and operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days and Watters is to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Picton at the end of March.

