City to address racism in Winnipeg with Anti-Racism Week March 21-27

Anti-Racism Week is coming to Winnipeg later this month.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced the launch of the week — which intends to generate conversation around the topic of “What would Winnipeg look like without racism?” — on Monday morning. Anti-Racism Week will run from March 21 to 27.

“As a city, we understand the negative impact of racism cannot be eradicated if we do not acknowledge it exists,” said Bowman.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to eliminating racism, and the city is proud and honoured to partnered with so many outstanding community organizations to put this week together.”

The city is working with a wide range of organizations, including Black History Manitoba, Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba and Human Rights Hub.

Winnipeg’s interim CAO, Mike Ruta, said racism is often a difficult issue to discuss, acknowledging that racism exists within his own organization.

“While it might be easier for some to continue to deny the existence of racism, we’re encouraged that staff are feeling more comfortable bringing their concerns forward so we can continue to improve our workplace and build trust with the communities we serve.”

The initiative comes from a directive city council gave to the city’s public service in summer 2020, asking for city staff to be given anti-racism, anti-oppression and cultural competency training.

“In order for healing to begin, we have to start the conversations around racism and discrimination,” said Nadia Thompson, chair of Black History Manitoba.

“As a city, we should not wait until someone dies to acknowledge the need for change. We should be proud to be in a city that recognizes that there is a problem and work together to find a solution.”

